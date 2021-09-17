UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Aid Trucks 'not Returned' From Tigray: UN

Hundreds of aid trucks have not returned from Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region, and their disappearance is "the primary impediment" to ramping up the humanitarian response, the United Nations said Friday

Addis Ababa, Sept 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Hundreds of aid trucks have not returned from Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region, and their disappearance is "the Primary impediment" to ramping up the humanitarian response, the United Nations said Friday.

The disclosure from the UN's World food Programme (WFP) comes amid rising fears of starvation deaths in Tigray, where the UN has previously estimated that 400,000 people faced famine-like conditions.

Since July 12, 445 contracted non-WFP trucks have entered Tigray, but only 38 have returned, WFP spokeswoman Gemma Snowdon said in a statement.

