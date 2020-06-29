UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Of Americans Join Rally To Support Police In Virginia's Fredericksburg

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 04:47 PM

Hundreds of people have joined a "Back the Blue" rally in the city of Fredericksburg in the US state of Virginia to support law enforcement officers amid calls to defund the police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Hundreds of people have joined a "Back the Blue" rally in the city of Fredericksburg in the US state of Virginia to support law enforcement officers amid calls to defund the police.

The rally took place on Sunday.

A footage released by Ruptly, shows demonstrators chanting "Back the Blue" and carrying national flags as well as banners that read "Defend, not Defund" and "We've got your 6.

"

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, the permitted rally brought together about 400 people, with no incidents reported during the event.

Blue Lives Matter emerged in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, which together with Antifa and other far left groups have organized sweeping protests against police brutality and demanded defunding the police force in the wake of the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

