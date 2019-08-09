UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of Anti-Government Protesters Stage Sit-in At Hong Kong Airport - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:25 PM

Hundreds of Hong Kong residents who oppose the city's extradition bill have joined a mass sit-in protest at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday in a new round of anti-government protests aimed at securing international backing for their movement, local media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Hundreds of Hong Kong residents who oppose the city's extradition bill have joined a mass sit-in protest at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday in a new round of anti-government protests aimed at securing international backing for their movement, local media reported.

The rally began at 1:00 p.m. local time time (05:00 GMT) in the arrivals hall, where demonstrators were handing out leaflets to passengers explaining why they were protesting, South China Morning Post reported.

Demonstrators had five demands, including the complete withdrawal of the extradition bill, implementation of universal suffrage and retraction of criminal charges against protests.

The organizers of this action are expecting thousands more to join the crowds, hoping that police would respect what they said would be a peaceful protest that would last until Sunday.

The airport had increased security ahead of the demonstrations, which prevented passengers from being able to reach departure gates on time. Airlines now warn travelers to arrive early for their flights to ensure there are no delays.

Hong Kong is in its third month of public unrest. People took to the streets in early June to protest the proposed passage of a bill that would allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not previously have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. Even though the government announced it was suspending the bill, people are demanding that it be withdrawn completely.

