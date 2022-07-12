UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Apartments Destroyed By Ukrainian Attack On Nova Kakhovka - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Hundreds of Apartments Destroyed by Ukrainian Attack on Nova Kakhovka - Authorities

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Hundreds of apartments were destroyed in the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region as a result of the Ukrainian strike carried out using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), the head of the city's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Leontyev, told Sputnik.

Late on Monday night, Leontyev told Sputnik that warehouses with saltpeter exploded as a result of a strike from Ukrainian positions on Nova Kakhovka. A city hospital and residential buildings were damaged. According to Leontyev, the strike resulted in the death of civilians and dozens of people were injured. A disabled teenager, who was on duty at a warehouse with humanitarian aid, is among those killed in the attack.

"We continue to receive the wounded, the ambulances are working, we will have an understanding of the number of victims only by midday tomorrow. Many dozens were injured, hundreds of apartments were destroyed, literally hundreds," Leontyev told Sputnik shortly after midnight.

Earlier, he confirmed to Sputnik that the Ukrainian strike on the city was carried out using HIMARS missiles. Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional military-civil administration, also told Sputnik that high-precision US weapons such as HIMARS were used in the attack.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden authorized a new $400 million drawdown of additional military assistance to Ukraine. The US Defense Department said the aid package includes four HIMARS, 1,000 rounds of 155 millimeter artillery munitions with greater precision capabilities, counter battery systems and other equipment.

The newly formed government of the Kherson Region, which has recently gone under the control of Russian and allied forces, began to operate on July 5. Both Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia.

