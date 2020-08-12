Hundreds of Belarusian Opposition Supporters Rallying in Serebryanka District of Minsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Several hundred supporters of the Belarusian opposition gathered in the Serebryanka district in eastern Minsk to protest the outcome of the recent presidential election in the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Protesters stand along Rokossovsky Avenue, waving national flags, chanting and raising their clenched fists in the air.

Passing cars are greeting them with horns.

Security forces have not interfered in the rally yet, although armored vehicles have been pulled into the area, the correspondent said.

The presidential election in Belarus resulted in incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning 80.08 percent of the vote. The runner-up candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won 10.9 percent. The results have triggered nationwide protests in the country, resulting in thousands of arrests.