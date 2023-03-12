Hundreds of Climate Activists Detained in The Hague - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Police in The Hague have detained about 700 climate activists who blocked the A12 motorway during an environmental protest, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reports.

On Saturday, Extinction Rebellion activists protested against state subsidies for mining, blocking one of the main highways in The Hague, the A12.

Extinction Rebellion Nederland said on Twitter that police used water cannons against the demonstrators.

According to NOS, Dutch police first urged the protesters to disperse, since the municipality had warned that such a blockade was prohibited. Since most of the demonstrators continued to block the motorway, police detained about 700 people.

On Saturday, a demonstration was also called in The Hague by the farmers' organization Farmers Defence Force (FDF), with thousands of people rallying against the government's environmental policy.