UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Climate Activists Detained In The Hague - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 05:00 AM

Hundreds of Climate Activists Detained in The Hague - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Police in The Hague have detained about 700 climate activists who blocked the A12 motorway during an environmental protest, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reports.

On Saturday, Extinction Rebellion activists protested against state subsidies for mining, blocking one of the main highways in The Hague, the A12.

Extinction Rebellion Nederland said on Twitter that police used water cannons against the demonstrators.

According to NOS, Dutch police first urged the protesters to disperse, since the municipality had warned that such a blockade was prohibited. Since most of the demonstrators continued to block the motorway, police detained about 700 people.

On Saturday, a demonstration was also called in The Hague by the farmers' organization Farmers Defence Force (FDF), with thousands of people rallying against the government's environmental policy.

Related Topics

Protest Police Water Motorway Twitter The Hague Government

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

7 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.