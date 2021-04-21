UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of Demonstrators Begin March In New York

Wed 21st April 2021

Hundreds of Demonstrators Begin March in New York

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Hundreds of activists of the Black Lives Matter movement began marching along the streets of New York, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In Brooklyn, a crowd of several hundred people moved along the roadway from the Barclay Center arena.

The demonstrators, with flags and banners, are moving along the roadway. The police do not interfere, accompanying the protesters.

"Whose streets? Our streets!" the crowd is chanting.

