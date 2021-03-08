UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of Demonstrators March Through US Minneapolis Ahead Of Chauvin Trial - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 04:01 PM

Hundreds of demonstrators have marched through the center of the US city of Minneapolis ahead of the trial against former police officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of killing African-American male George Floyd, the Star Tribune reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Hundreds of demonstrators have marched through the center of the US city of Minneapolis ahead of the trial against former police officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of killing African-American male George Floyd, the Star Tribune reported on Monday.

On Friday, the Minnesota Court ruled that the decision of US Judge Peter Cahill to dismiss the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin was wrong and nullified it.

According to the news outlet, the demonstrators, who carried flowers and banners saying "Black Lives Matter", called for justice for all innocent people killed by the police.

The newspaper added that six demonstrators, including Lloyd's friends, marched with a white coffin covered by red roses.

A wave of civil rights protests has swept through the United States following the death of Floyd in the custody of US law enforcement officers in the state of Minnesota in late May.

A series of African-American deaths caused by police has brought into question the basic principles of the US law-enforcement agencies and judiciary system, and has exposed incidents of racism in treating unarmed African-American suspects. According to the Black Lives Matter movement, which was founded back in 2013, African-American communities in the US suffer from violence and abuse caused by the state.

