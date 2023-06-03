Hundreds of Disneyland Paris Employees Go on Strike Over Low Pay - Reports

A strike of Disneyland Paris employees began on Saturday, with hundreds of cast members walking out of their jobs to demand a pay raise, French media reported

Protesters were filmed carrying UNSA Disneyland Paris and CGT trade union flags and banners that read, "Look, This is the Real World, Not Pixie Dust" and "Anti-Inflation Movement. The Strikes Become Reality."

Disneyland employees are seeking a monthly raise of 200 Euros ($215) to offset inflation, double pay for working Sundays, increased commuting allowances and more flexible schedules, BFMTV said.

UNSA Disneyland Paris, the cast members' trade union, said on social media that up to 1,800 unionists had been mobilized for industrial action, up from 1,000 reported on Tuesday. A still smaller group of 500 employees, including hotel and security workers, protested last week.

Disney park and hotels remained open on Saturday. Disneyland administration warned that some shows and activities might be disrupted or canceled due to strike action and offered to refund or reschedule pre-paid trips.