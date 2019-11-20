Hundreds of Dutch Clinics Strike Nationwide Over Pay, Work Pressure - Reports

Health workers at 119 Dutch clinics refused on Wednesday to provide medical care other than in emergency cases in what is the nationwide medical strike, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Health workers at 119 Dutch clinics refused on Wednesday to provide medical care other than in emergency cases in what is the nationwide medical strike, media said.

Eighty-three hospitals, 32 outpatient clinics and four rehab centers were working on so-called Sunday schedule, according to Dutch news service RTL Nieuws.

Around 150,000 health workers demanded a 5 percent wage hike, better compensation for last-minute calls and arrangements for rest.

Hundreds of planned surgeries and tens of thousands of appointments were canceled, the outlet cited a local trade union as saying.

The strike did not affect patients in intensive care, the work of obstetricians, cancer treatment and cardiac monitoring services. University hospitals stayed open as they are governed by a separate collective bargaining agreement, according to the NL Times website.