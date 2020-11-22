Hundreds of EU Officials Continue Flying Despite COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Hundreds of the European Union (EU) officials fly around Europe every week despite the restrictions imposed by the European countries to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

According to the German media outlet, the EU officials have to take flights to such cities as Brussels or Luxembourg, which are the EU Commission headquarters, as they are obliged to work within their respective departments.

"Remote working outside a workplace is generally prohibited," an official of the EU commission said as quoted by the newspaper.

The Welt am Sonntag added that the EU major departments encompass roughly 47,000 employees, the majority of which live near their working place. However, up to five percent of the officials live far from their departments and have to take flights to visit home at weekends.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 11.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the EU, countries of the European Economic Area, and the United Kingdom since the start of the pandemic, resulting in more than 291,000 deaths.