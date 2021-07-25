UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Of Firefighters Working On Containing Forest Fire In Southern France

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 09:00 AM

Hundreds of Firefighters Working on Containing Forest Fire in Southern France

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) A major forest fire has started in the Aude department in southern France, dozens of people have already been evacuated.

"A violent fire is currently hitting the Aude. On site, more than 900 firefighters and rescuers are mobilized," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter.

According to BFMTV, the fire broke out on Saturday afternoon, along the A61 motorway linking the cities of Carcassonne and Narbonne. About 90 people have already been evacuated.

French media reports say that it could take several days to contain the blaze.

Related Topics

Fire Motorway Interior Minister Twitter France SITE Media

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

11 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

12 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

12 hours ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

15 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

16 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.