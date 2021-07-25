Hundreds of Firefighters Working on Containing Forest Fire in Southern France

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) A major forest fire has started in the Aude department in southern France, dozens of people have already been evacuated.

"A violent fire is currently hitting the Aude. On site, more than 900 firefighters and rescuers are mobilized," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter.

According to BFMTV, the fire broke out on Saturday afternoon, along the A61 motorway linking the cities of Carcassonne and Narbonne. About 90 people have already been evacuated.

French media reports say that it could take several days to contain the blaze.