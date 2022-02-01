UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Flights Canceled In Netherlands Over Storm Corrie - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Hundreds of Flights Canceled in Netherlands Over Storm Corrie - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Hundreds of flights were canceled on Monday from the Amsterdam Schiphol Airport due to the storm Corrie that hit the coast of the Netherlands, media reported.

According to the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS), a total of 260 flights were canceled, and some others were delayed as wind gusts reached up to 120 kilometers (74 miles) per hour.

Train traffic was also reduced in several provinces due to the effects of the storm, NOS reported.

>