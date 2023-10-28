Open Menu

Hundreds Of Gaza Buildings Destroyed In Israel Strikes: Rescue Service

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Hundreds of Gaza buildings destroyed in Israel strikes: rescue service

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Israeli air strikes destroyed hundreds of buildings in the Gaza Strip overnight, the civil defence service in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory said on Saturday.

"Hundreds of buildings and houses were completely destroyed and thousands of other homes were damaged," said Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defence.

The intense bombardments had "changed the landscape" of northern Gaza, he told AFP.

Witnesses said most of the bombing was concentrated on areas around two hospitals -- Al-Shifa and the so-called Indonesian hospital -- located in Jabaliya district of northern Gaza.

The strikes left wide craters in the streets and flattened many buildings in the area.

Just hours before Israel intensified its bombardment on Friday, army spokesman Daniel Hagari accused Hamas fighters of waging war on Israel from Gaza's hospitals and using civilians as "human shields".

The devastating conflict erupted after Hamas militants carried out a surprise cross-border attack on Israel on October 7 that left 1,400 people dead, many of them civilians, according to Israeli officials.

The Islamist group has also taken some 229 people to the Gaza Strip as captives, according to the army.

In retaliatory Israeli strikes, more than 7,300 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip, including some 3,000 children, according to the territory's health ministry.

az-ezz-jd/dv

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants Army Israel Gaza October From

Recent Stories

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

4 minutes ago
 The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally la ..

The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally launches in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and close ..

Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and closes the curtains of its tenth ed ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on National Day

20 minutes ago
 "Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah ..

"Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah for the rescue of stranded tou ..

22 minutes ago
 IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today ..

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today

39 minutes ago
IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today ..

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggress ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggressive start against Kiwis

3 hours ago
 What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket ..

What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final?

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World