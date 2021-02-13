Hundreds of German Soldiers Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Out of Turn - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Hundreds of German servicemen have received the coronavirus vaccine out of turn by using surpluses at vaccination centers, Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

According to the news outlet, there are occasional surpluses that have to be used before their expiration date.

It is not clear how many soldiers got vaccinated with the "leftover" vaccines. Citing the German military's health service, the outlet stated that out of 3,800 vaccinated soldiers, just 2,100 received the vaccine under the established procedure.

It was noted that the German military command called on soldiers participating in the fight against the pandemic to use the surpluses.