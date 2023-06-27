Hundreds of Housing Activists Take to Streets in Washington to Protest High Rent Prices

Several hundred people on Tuesday took to the streets of the US capital to demand "equitable rights across healthcare, housing, climate justice and to end the drug war

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Several hundred people on Tuesday took to the streets of the US capital to demand "equitable rights across healthcare, housing, climate justice and to end the drug war."

The event is organized by the People's Action organization, with tenants and supporters from all over the United States taking part in the protest.

Protesters could be heard chanting "The rent is too damn high!" as they make their way through downtown Washington.

The protest comes as the Federal Housing Finance Agency is to decide on whether to condition government-backed loans on a set of tenant protections.

The City Council in Washington earlier capped rent increases on rent-controlled apartments at 6% for the next two years starting on July 1.