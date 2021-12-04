UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of I.Coast Women March Against Rape

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

Hundreds of I.Coast women march against rape

Hundreds of women in Ivory Coast took to the streets of Abidjan on Saturday to protest a surge of violence against women, in a country where 800 women reported rapes in 2020

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Hundreds of women in Ivory Coast took to the streets of Abidjan on Saturday to protest a surge of violence against women, in a country where 800 women reported rapes in 2020.

The movement, dubbed "Offensive Orange", saw more than 2,000 women march against rape in the Ivorian economic capital, calling it "a weapon of mass destruction with side effects spanning many lives and generations".

Dressed in orange T-shirts, the demonstrators marched through the bustling Treichville district brandishing placards emblazoned with slogans that included "Rape is a crime, oppose it" and "Zero rape in my country".

"Time up for rapists!" said the Ivorian women's minister Nasseneba Toure, who was flanked at the front of the march by the EU's ambassador to Ivory Coast and a UN women's representative.

Statistics presented by Toure showed that there were 625 rapes between January and October 2021, while 822 were reported in 2020 compared to 693 the year before.

Nearly 2,500 cases of violence against women were recorded in 2019 and 2020 in Abidjan alone, according to a study by an NGO published last month.

It revealed that 1,290 forced marriages of girls under 18 and 1,121 rapes were recorded in 2019 and 2020 in the city, where there were also 416 femicides over the same period.

The study only surveyed the city of five million, Ivory Coast's largest, and did not tackle the situation in the rest of the country

Related Topics

Protest United Nations Orange Abidjan Same Ivory Coast January March October Women 2019 2020 Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Gambians vote in first presidential poll since dic ..

Gambians vote in first presidential poll since dictator fled

2 minutes ago
 Pak-Argentina Exhibition Polo Match ended in a dra ..

Pak-Argentina Exhibition Polo Match ended in a draw

2 minutes ago
 PTI heavily investing in health sector: Farrukh Ha ..

PTI heavily investing in health sector: Farrukh Habib

2 minutes ago
 The candidates seeking to unseat France's Macron

The candidates seeking to unseat France's Macron

2 minutes ago
 Putin to Hold Videoconference With IFRC President ..

Putin to Hold Videoconference With IFRC President on Sunday - Kremlin

20 minutes ago
 HCCI Sub-Committee expresses concern over health a ..

HCCI Sub-Committee expresses concern over health and sanitation issue

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.