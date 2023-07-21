Open Menu

Hundreds Of Iraqi Citizens Protest In Baghdad Against Quran-Burning Acts In Sweden

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 12:20 AM

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Hundreds of Iraqi citizens gathered in the center of Baghdad on Thursday to protest against acts of Quran burning in Sweden, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The demonstration is taking place in Tahrir Square in the center of the Iraqi capital.

The protesters have brought copies of the Quran, banners, portraits of Islamic religious leaders and Iraqi flags.

Overnight into Thursday, hundreds of Iraqi nationals stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad and set it on fire in protest of the recent Quran-burning incident in Stockholm.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque during which a Quran was burned.

The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate." A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January, when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.

In July, media reported that Swedish authorities had issued permits for several more acts of burning religious books. On Thursday, protesters in Stockholm did not burn a copy of the Quran as planned, but one of them trampled on it.

