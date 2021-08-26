Hundreds of ISIS-K Terrorists in Vicinity of Kabul Airport, Attacks May Continue - Reports

The attacks near the Kabul airport are likely to continue as there are hundreds of ISIS-K (banned in Russia) terrorists in the vicinity, Fox reporter Jacqui Heinrich said on Thursday citing unnamed sources

"Source briefed on the situation in Kabul tells me 'hundreds of ISIS-K in the vicinity, attacks likely to continue,'" Heinrich said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Pentagon confirmed two explosions took place in Kabul - the first one at the Abbey gate of the airport and another one near a hotel used by the US as a gathering area for evacuee civilians. At least 12 people were killed and 48 more injured as a result of the explosions, a source in an emergency hospital in the Afghan capital told Sputnik.