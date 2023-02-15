UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Lebanese Honor Memory Of Murdered Former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Hundreds of Lebanese Honor Memory of Murdered Former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri

Hundreds of Lebanese citizens gathered at the Martyrs' Square in the center of the capital city, Beirut, on Tuesday to pay tribute to the memory of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri on the 18th anniversary of his assassination, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Hundreds of Lebanese citizens gathered at the Martyrs' Square in the center of the capital city, Beirut, on Tuesday to pay tribute to the memory of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri on the 18th anniversary of his assassination, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Hariri was killed on February 14, 2005, when a car bomb exploded near his motorcade. The official's death sparked mass protests in Lebanon.

The former prime minister's son and his political successor, Saad Hariri, who decided to halt his political activities in early 2022 and settle in the United Arab Emirates, has refused for the second year running to make any statements on the anniversary of his father's death out of respect.

Saad Hariri, who returned to Lebanon to visit his father's grave, participated in a wreath-laying ceremony alongside other family members as well as Lebanese politicians and foreign diplomats, including Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov.

The Future Movement political party, founded by Rafic Hariri and led by his son, told Sputnik that Saad Hariri "remains pessimistic about the future of Lebanon in view of the current situation in the region." However, the party still forms the basis of Lebanese political life and is ready to assist Saad Hariri in his future political decisions.

Lebanon has been plunged into a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, since 2019. Amid the crisis, the banking system was almost completely paralyzed, the national currency depreciated more than 20 times against the dollar, pushing more than 70% of the population below the poverty line.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Dollar Russia Visit Car Beirut Lebanon United Arab Emirates February 2019 Family

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Emirati-British Friendship C ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Emirati-British Friendship Committee delegation

17 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans win toss, opt to bowl fi ..

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans win toss, opt to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

24 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladia ..

PSL 2023 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Will ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE President orders providing additional $50 mill ..

UAE President orders providing additional $50 million to aid quake-affected peop ..

32 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani ..

HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani with Mohammad Ilyas

45 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in N ..

Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in NA

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.