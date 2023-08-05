Hundreds of Lebanese Take Part in March on Third Anniversary of Beirut Port Explosion

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Hundreds of Lebanese on Friday took part in a march in Beirut on the third anniversary of the 2020 deadly explosion in the country's capital port, calling for justice and prosecution of those responsible, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The demonstration was called on by an association of families of blast victims.

The march started near the Palais De Justice (Palace of Justice) and continued on its way to the site of the explosion, the correspondent reported, adding that the participants were also urging mass media to "intensify efforts to exert pressure on officials and the judiciary."

On Thursday, on the eve of the third anniversary of the explosion, the UN-founded International Support Group for Lebanon called on the country's parliament to pass laws strengthening the independence of the judiciary system.

Lebanese Culture Minister Mohammad El-Mourtada told Sputnik that some forces were using the blast to settle political scores.

A powerful explosion occurred in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020. At least 218 people died, and more than 6,000 were injured. Hundreds of houses and cars were destroyed or damaged. The authorities said that the explosion had resulted from the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate seized by customs in 2014 and stored in a warehouse. The Lebanese capital was declared a disaster area following the blast.