Hundreds of Medical Workers in Athens Rally Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Hundreds of hospital employees staged a rally outside the health ministry in Athens on Thursday to protest compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for certain groups, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Last month, the Greek government added employees in some specific sectors, such as healthcare, to the list of those obligated to get vaccinated against the coronavirus due to a surge in COVID-19 infections. The country has since witnessed several rallies against the policy.

Greece's union of public hospital employees, POEDHN, declared a general strike from 10 a.m to 3 p.m (from 07:00 to 12:00 GMT) on Thursday, calling on all staffers across the country to take to the streets.

According to police estimates, the rally in the capital gathered some 700 people and included not only medical workers but also their supporters.

"We are not against vaccination, we are against compulsory vaccination," one of the ambulance workers told Sputnik.

The employee noted that he had already received both shots.

The participants also opposed measures used to force them to get the injection ” those who have not got vaccinated are suspended from work.

The protesters asserted that the government was misleading the public, creating an illusion that those immunized are fully protected against the coronavirus, which is not true, as everyone can be a virus carrier.

POEDHN representatives, in turn, announced that they had sent a request to the Hellenic Council of State, Greece's supreme administrative court, to cancel the government's decision on compulsory vaccination.

Following the rally, a group of protesters, accompanied by ambulance sirens, marched toward the prime minister's residence.