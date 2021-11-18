UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Migrants Arrive Back In Iraq On Flight From Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:59 PM

Hundreds of Iraqis returned home Thursday on an Iraqi Airways flight from Belarus, where thousands of migrants have camped on the Polish border for weeks hoping to enter the EU

Arbil, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Hundreds of Iraqis returned home Thursday on an Iraqi Airways flight from Belarus, where thousands of migrants have camped on the Polish border for weeks hoping to enter the EU.

A total of 431 people were aboard the Boeing 747, said a spokesman for the government of the autonomous region of Kurdistan where many of the repatriated Iraqis came from.

