Hundreds of Migrants Continue to Arrive on US-Mexico Border Days Before Title 42 Ends

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Hundreds of migrants illegally crossed into the United States in the Texas border city of El Paso, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Friday afternoon, hundreds of migrants gathered at different points along the US border wall in El Paso that separates the United States and Mexico.

A massive surge of illegal migrants is expected to overwhelm the US southern border after the Trump-era public health emergency order known as Title 42 - which allowed the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - is set to expire on May 11.

Many of the migrants appeared to have turned themselves in to US authorities and were waiting to be picked up to be processed.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers, US Army soldiers, and Border Patrol agents were on the scene to apprehend the migrants.

A DPS officer told Sputnik there were hundreds of migrants in the area.

An all-time record number of migrants have arrived at the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, exceeding 2.3 million people. In fiscal year 2023, the US authorities said they have encountered more than 1.2 million migrants.