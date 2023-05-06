UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Migrants Continue To Arrive On US-Mexico Border Days Before Title 42 Ends

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 03:50 AM

Hundreds of Migrants Continue to Arrive on US-Mexico Border Days Before Title 42 Ends

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Hundreds of migrants illegally crossed into the United States in the Texas border city of El Paso, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Friday afternoon, hundreds of migrants gathered at different points along the US border wall in El Paso that separates the United States and Mexico.

A massive surge of illegal migrants is expected to overwhelm the US southern border after the Trump-era public health emergency order known as Title 42 - which allowed the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - is set to expire on May 11.

Many of the migrants appeared to have turned themselves in to US authorities and were waiting to be picked up to be processed.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers, US Army soldiers, and Border Patrol agents were on the scene to apprehend the migrants.

A DPS officer told Sputnik there were hundreds of migrants in the area.

An all-time record number of migrants have arrived at the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, exceeding 2.3 million people. In fiscal year 2023, the US authorities said they have encountered more than 1.2 million migrants.

Related Topics

Army El Paso United States Mexico May Border Government Million

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilate ..

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilateral relations

3 hours ago
 Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching i ..

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching initiatives

3 hours ago
 Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation ..

Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation&#039;s history: Saif bin Zaye ..

3 hours ago
 Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Ara ..

Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Arabic calligraphy art at Spanish ..

4 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defens ..

Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement - Pent ..

4 hours ago
 Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid fin ..

Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid final

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.