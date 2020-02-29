Hundreds of Migrants Gather Near Turkey-Greece Border to Cross Into Europe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hundreds of migrants have gathered near the Kastanies crossing point at the border between Turkey and Greece, are some of them are seen engaged in scuffles with police

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Hundreds of migrants have gathered near the Kastanies crossing point at the border between Turkey and Greece, are some of them are seen engaged in scuffles with police.

Most of the migrants are young males, according to a Sputnik correspondent from the scene. Many of them make fires to warm themselves as the weather is cold with occasional rain.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the Turkish police deployed tear gas against migrants trying to cross the border. Young men were seen covering their faces to protect themselves from a thick cloud of gas.

Greek police were also reported to have deployed tear gas against the migrants

The border remains closed for the second day with the Greek police and military equipment concentrated on the other side.

A group of migrants attempted to break through the crossing point during the night only to be stopped by tear gas, according to a tv channel.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is holding an emergency meeting on the migrant crisis.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country had opened its borders to Europe to Syrian refugees citing the lack of promised assistance as the reason.