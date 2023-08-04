Hundreds of Migrants Land on Overcrowded Italian Island of Lampedusa - Reports

Hundreds of migrants rescued at sea disembarked on Friday on the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, an Italian hotspot for African asylum-seekers, media outlets reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Hundreds of migrants rescued at sea disembarked on Friday on the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, an Italian hotspot for African asylum-seekers, media outlets reported.

Italian coastguards and financial police worked together with the Open Arms migrant rescue nonprofit to pick up 791 migrants overnight from two dozen dinghy boats bound for Europe, Italy's ANSA news agency reported.

The reception center in Lampedusa is now hosting 2,200 migrants, despite having the capacity of around 400. Most of them reportedly came ashore in the past 36 hours.

Open Arms said on social media it helped rescue 913 people in distress in the central Mediterranean on Thursday alone. Most of the 136 migrants brought to Lampedusa were men, but there were also a pregnant woman and four children.