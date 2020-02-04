Hundreds of militants are moving from the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria to Libya for taking part in military operations there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Hundreds of militants are moving from the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria to Libya for taking part in military operations there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"The second aspect, related to risks and threats coming from the Idlib de-escalation zone, lies in the fact that hundreds of militants, including members of the Nusra Front [banned in Russia] and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [formerly known as Nusra Front], are moving from there to Libya for expanding military operations in the country," Lavrov said.

Russia cannot solve this problem on its own, but can call for "full implementation of the existing agreements on Idlib," the minister went on to say.

"We discuss this with our Turkish partners," Lavrov added.