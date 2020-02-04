UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Of Militants Moving From Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone To Libya - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:46 PM

Hundreds of Militants Moving From Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone to Libya - Lavrov

Hundreds of militants are moving from the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria to Libya for taking part in military operations there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Hundreds of militants are moving from the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria to Libya for taking part in military operations there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"The second aspect, related to risks and threats coming from the Idlib de-escalation zone, lies in the fact that hundreds of militants, including members of the Nusra Front [banned in Russia] and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [formerly known as Nusra Front], are moving from there to Libya for expanding military operations in the country," Lavrov said.

Russia cannot solve this problem on its own, but can call for "full implementation of the existing agreements on Idlib," the minister went on to say.

"We discuss this with our Turkish partners," Lavrov added.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia Idlib Libya From

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur responded to 49642 calls in ..

1 minute ago

India crush rivals Pakistan to reach Under-19 Worl ..

1 minute ago

App Bug Fixed, Iowa Caucus Results May Be Released ..

1 minute ago

Russia Calls on Turkey to Abide by Sochi Agreement ..

1 minute ago

India beat Pakistan to book ICC U19 Cricket World ..

57 minutes ago

Ireland recall O'Mahony for injured Doris ahead of ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.