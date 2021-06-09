Hundreds of Military Personnel to Ensure Safety at G7 Summit in England - Defense Ministry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The UK Armed Forces will deploy several hundred military personnel, as well as several aircraft and naval vessels to provide assistance to the UK police in ensuring security during the G7 summit in Cornwall set for June 11-13, the UK defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the next week, the Armed Forces will be providing hundreds of personnel, as well as naval vessels and aircraft, to support the Police in providing a safe and secure G7 Summit," the ministry said.

Apart from personnel and equipment, the military will also provide planning staff, logistics support, facilities and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams to assist the police. Additionally, two military bases, RNAS Culdrose and RAF St Mawgan, will support the organization of the summit.

The operation will be funded by the government and will not incur additional costs to the regional law enforcement, the statement said.