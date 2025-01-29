Hundreds Of Millions In Asia Celebrate Year Of The Snake
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 01:40 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Hundreds of millions of people across Asia celebrate the Lunar New Year with their families on Wednesday, as they bid farewell to the Year of the Dragon and usher in the Year of the Snake.
The Chinese enjoy eight consecutive public holidays for the 2025 Spring Festival, an opportunity to share meals, attend traditional performances, and set off firecrackers and fireworks.
Train stations and airports across the country have been jam-packed for weeks as millions returned home to spend the holidays with their loved ones in an annual migration that is expected to be a record.
And high streets, shopping malls, offices and homes are bedecked in festive red banners -- believed to ward off evil -- throughout many parts of East and Southeast Asia, including South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.
In Taiwan on Wednesday morning, people of all ages thronged temples across the island to make offerings of fruit, sweets, crackers and nuts, and mediate and pray.
"Our tradition is to visit the temple and pray, for better fortune for this year," said Chen Ching-yuan, 36, as she visited Longshan Temple in Taipei with her mother.
"There's no need to ask for anything specific, just wish for a smooth, peaceful, safe, and healthy year, and pray that everything goes well," she told AFP.
Lin Yu-soon, 73, said visiting Longshan Temple with his family "gives us a sense of spiritual solace as we pray".
Some temple-goers ushered in the new year by racing to be the first to release incense in the pursuit of good fortune.
"I didn't want to look back with regret when I'm old, so I decided to go for it," Kao Meng-shun said, after winning the event at Fusing Temple in Yunlin County, in the central-west of Taiwan.
"While I'm still young and have the energy, it's the perfect time to take action and make the most of it."
