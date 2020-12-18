UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of Nigerian Schoolboys Released After Six-day Kidnap Ordeal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:58 PM

More than 300 Nigerian schoolboys seized in a mass abduction claimed by Boko Haram experienced their first full day of freedom on Friday after a nearly week-long ordeal

Kankara (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :More than 300 Nigerian schoolboys seized in a mass abduction claimed by Boko Haram experienced their first full day of freedom on Friday after a nearly week-long ordeal.

But relief at their survival mingled with concern that many others could still be captive, and the circumstances of their release remained unclear.

Looking dirty, worn-out and distraught, and most of them without shoes, the boys were brought to the governor's offices in Katsina, the capital of Katsina state in northwestern Nigeria, after being released late Thursday.

The assault last Friday on a rural school in Kankara, carried out by gunmen arriving on motorbikes, was initially blamed on criminal gangs who have terrorised the region for years.

But on Tuesday Boko Haram, the brutal group behind the abduction of 276 schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014, claimed responsibility.

Local officials announced late Thursday that the boys had been released and would spend the night in the protection of security agents.

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they had been left in the forest after negotiations between the authorities and the abductors, but gave no further details.

State governor Aminu Bello Masari said "344 are now with the security agencies" and were being taken to Katsina. They would be given medical care before reunited with their families, he said.

"This is a huge relief to the entire country & international community," President Muhammadu Buhari said on Twitter.

It remained unclear, though, if all the abducted schoolboys had been released, amid ongoing uncertainty over the number taken in the first place.

In an interview with state channel NTA, the governor added: "I think we have recovered most of the boys, it's not all of them." In a video released by Boko Haram Thursday, a distressed teenager said he was among 520 students kidnapped.

The security source said late Thursday that the exact number would only be known after a head count in Katsina.

Sources had previously told AFP that the raid was carried out by a well known criminal in the region, Awwalun Daudawa, in collaboration with Idi Minorti and Dankarami, two other crime chiefs with strong local followings, acting on behalf of Boko Haram.

