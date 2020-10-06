UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of People Attend Memorial Ceremony For Deceased Journalist In Russian City

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Hundreds of people have attended a memorial ceremony in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod for Irina Slavina (Murakhtaeva), a journalist who took her own life on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reports.

Slavina, the editor-in-chief of the local media outlet, Koza Press, set herself on fire near a Russian Interior Ministry building on Friday. One hour before the incident, she published a post on Facebook that was believed to be a suicide note.

A three-hour memorial ceremony took place in central Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday at the House of Scientists. Slavina's coffin stood on a stage and attendees, who praised her professional characteristics as a reporter, laid flowers.

Following the end of the memorial ceremony, some attendees carried a portrait of Slavina to her place of death.

Slavina wrote on Facebook one day before her death that her apartment had been searched. The Russian Investigative Committee, in a statement to the media, has said accusations that Slavina's death was related to the search "have no basis."

The regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee is conducting an investigation into the incident in order to establish Slavina's psychiatric state prior to her death.

