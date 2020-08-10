Hundreds of People Gather in Central Warsaw in Solidarity With Belarusian Opposition

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Hundreds of people are participating in a rally in the center of Warsaw to express support for the Belarusian opposition amid the protests erupted after the presidential election, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Participants of the rally, including representatives of the Belarusian diaspora and activists of Polish non-governmental organizations, gathered at the Nicolaus Copernicus Monument in central Warsaw, the correspondent reported. Participants are carrying huge white-red-white flags ” similar to those used by the Belarusian opposition ” as well as portraits of opposition activists imprisoned in Belarus.

At the same time, the situation near the Belarusian embassy in Warsaw stabilized with a tent city organized there on Monday morning was dismantled, according to the correspondent.

Protests were held throughout Belarus on Sunday night after preliminary results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning the election with over 80 percent of the vote, while the campaign team of opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has refused to recognize the results.