Hundreds of People on Japanese Island of Kyushu Advised to Evacuate - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Hundreds of people on the island of Kyushu in Japan have received evacuation recommendations, Japanese media report.

Heavy rains in the southwest of Japan, in particular on the island of Kyushu, have increased the risks of flooding.

Kyodo reported on Monday that about 360,000 people in the city of Kumamoto received evacuation notices as the threat level was at four (out of five).

NHK reported on Monday that nearly 145,000 people in three prefectures in Kyushu (Oita, Kumamoto and Fukuoka) received evacuation notices.

In Fukuoka Prefecture, more than 115,000 residents of the city of Kurume received such recommendations.