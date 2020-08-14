UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of People Peacefully Rally In Central Minsk Against Police Brutality

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Hundreds of people, mostly dressed in white and holding flowers, have gathered in the center of Minsk in a rally of solidarity against police violence during post-election protests, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

People have gathered in front of the State Philharmonic Society building and on the Yakub Kolas Square, where several people climbed a monument to wave a red-white opposition flag.

There are no law enforcement officers in the area, as the rally is proceeding in a peaceful manner. Traffic at Independence Avenue is normal.

Mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the late hours of Sunday, when the first election results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.

