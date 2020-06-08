UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of People Protest Against Bolsonaro, Racial Discrimination In Rio De Janeiro

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:20 AM

Hundreds of People Protest Against Bolsonaro, Racial Discrimination in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Hundreds of demonstrators marched in the center of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, protesting against discrimination, racism and facism, which they believe characterizes the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

"It is an obligation - to be in the streets despite the pandemic and to support the once-frightened Brazilian population, which is now taking to the streets to return these fascists back to where they came from," one of the protesters told Sputnik.

Initially, the Sunday marches were a response to the gatherings of Bolsonaro supporters that have been organized every Sunday in the past weeks. In light of the protests that have been held across the world over the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody, the Sunday demonstration in Rio de Janeiro also became a protest against racial discrimination.

Protesters were carrying signs saying "Black Lives Matter," most of them were wearing face masks but social distancing was not observed. Police were present at the demonstration, which was predominantly peaceful.

Protests were also held in Sao Paulo and in the capital Brasilia on Sunday.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for ignoring recommendations on how to handle the health crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and proposing a plan to reopen Brazil's economy after mayors and governors across the country unilaterally imposed quarantines.

