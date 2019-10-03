(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hundreds of people have gathered for a rally and burned rubber tires in the Baghdad's Dora district despite the arrival of significant security reinforcements, a witness told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Hundreds of people have gathered for a rally and burned rubber tires in the Baghdad 's Dora district despite the arrival of significant security reinforcements, a witness told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Hundreds of demonstrators in the district of Dora are burning tires, regardless of the curfew," the witness said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has declared a curfew across the capital beginning at 5 a.m. (02:00 GMT) on Thursday.

The protests have been ongoing in Baghdad and other areas in the country's south since Tuesday. The demonstrators are calling for economic reforms and end to corruption.