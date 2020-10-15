Hundreds of protesters gather in Thai capital, defying ban

Hundreds of protesters gathered Thursday in the Thai capital Bangkok calling for police to free arrested activists, defying emergency measures imposed earlier to quell a pro-democracy movement

"Free our friends!" they shouted, holding up a three-finger salute which has been harnessed as a symbol the burgeoning movement.