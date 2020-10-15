UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of Protesters Gather In Thai Capital, Defying Ban

Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:40 PM

Hundreds of protesters gather in Thai capital, defying ban

Hundreds of protesters gathered Thursday in the Thai capital Bangkok calling for police to free arrested activists, defying emergency measures imposed earlier to quell a pro-democracy movement

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Hundreds of protesters gathered Thursday in the Thai capital Bangkok calling for police to free arrested activists, defying emergency measures imposed earlier to quell a pro-democracy movement.

"Free our friends!" they shouted, holding up a three-finger salute which has been harnessed as a symbol the burgeoning movement.

