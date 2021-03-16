Hundreds of Protesters in Algiers Demanding Freedom of Speech, Independence of Judiciary

(@FahadShabbir)

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of the Algerian capital on Tuesday demanding freedom of speech and independence of the country's judicial system, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Anti-government protests resumed in the North African country in February, after the second anniversary of the mass protests in 2019. One of the protesters ' main demands is the release of members of the Hirak pro-democracy movement from prison.

The Hirak movement - or Revolution of Smiles - started in February of 2019 with protests against the former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and eventually led to his resignation on April 2.

Protests have continued until today, as demonstrators maintain their calls for democratizing the country. After Bouteflika's resignation, former Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune assumed the presidential office.

In February, Tebboune announced the dissolution of the parliament's lower house and called snap legislative elections. A few days later, the president also announced a government reshuffle and replaced several ministers. In particular, the ministers of energy, industry and environment were replaced.