Hundreds Of Protesters In Helsinki Demand Halt In COVID-19 Vaccination For Kids

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) About a hundred parents gathered outside Finland's Institute for Health and Welfare in Helsinki on Friday to protest COVID-19 immunization of children aged 12-15, police said.

Finland started rolling out vaccines in Finnish-language schools on Thursday, a day after the academic year began. The campaign in Swedish-language schools is set to kick off next Tuesday.

"There are two protests outside the Institute for Health and Welfare against coronavirus vaccination of children. It is estimated that there are just over a hundred participants," police tweeted.

The demonstrations continued for several hours and ended peacefully. Police said there was no disruption to traffic.

In a separate development, three people were spotted trying to enter a school premises in Helsinki Friday morning, prompting police to interfere.

