Hundreds of Protesters in Hong Kong Encircle Police Headquarters - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Hundreds of protesters against the controversial extradition law encircled the building of the police headquarters in Hong Kong on Wednesday, demanding to drop all charges against detained protesters and bring to justice police officers who used excessive violence against the demonstrators, local media reported.

On Friday, protesters blocked entrance to Hong Kong police headquarters for 15 hours, demanding that authorities stop using the word "riot" in relation to the June 12 violent protests. The police did not fulfill their demands, but avoided use of force.

According to the RTHK broadcaster, the protesters were chanting "Hong Kong police knowingly break the law," "Free Hong Kong" and "Withdraw the evil bill."

The protesters pledged to stay on the streets until the G20 summit, which will begin on Friday in the Japanese city of Osaka.

On Monday, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Zhang Jun said that Beijing would not allow the Hong Kong issue to be raised at the Osaka summit, since Hong Kong's problems are China's internal affairs and no foreign country has the right to intervene. Nevertheless, the organizers and participants of the protests hope that they will be able to attract the attention of the G20 leaders.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June, as the authorities were considering to adopt a bill designed to allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions, with which the city does not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. As a result of the protests, the city authorities have indefinitely suspended the bill, while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has made a public apology. The protesters, however, demand complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments.