Hundreds of Protesters Rally Outside US Supreme Court Tuesday Prior to DACA Hearings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Hundreds of protesters rallied outside the US Supreme Court on Tuesday in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program as the high court prepared to hear oral arguments in three DACA-related cases.

DACA is an Obama-era measure that allows children brought to the United States illegally to stay and work in the country provided they had arrived in the country by 2007. Some 700,000 individuals depend on the program to shield them from being deported.

Later on Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the three cases after lower courts blocked President Donald Trump's effort to rescind DACA.

Protesters carried signs stating "Defend DACA" and "We Are Home." Several DACA recipients addressed the rally saying the United States is their home and noting that DACA helped provide them hope and opportunities to pursue higher education.

Some protesters urged shutting down immigration camps as well as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said via Twitter that many of the DACA recipients are no longer very young and some are hardened criminals. However, Trump offered to work a deal with Democrats if the DACA cases are overturned by the Supreme Court.