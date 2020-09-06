Hundreds of Protesters Refuse to Disperse in Rochester, Attacking Officers - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) At least 1,500 demonstrators participated in the Saturday protest march in Rochester, New York, throwing bottles, rocks and fireworks at law enforcement officers, the Rochester Police Department said.

"Just before 9 p.m. [01:00 GMT on Sunday] the crowd of approximately 1,500 protestors started marching toward Downtown Rochester from Jefferson Avenue. Officers blocked off streets from a distance to allow for peaceful protesting and marching," the police department informed on Twitter.

In a later post the police said that law enforcement officers had to resort to tear gas as the protesters started attacking them and refused to disperse.

"At 10:20 p.m. the crowd started to throw bottles at officers. Officers remained steadfast while being hit with bottles and ordering the crowd to disperse ... 10:24 pm officers were hit with rocks and incendiary devices (multiple commercial grade fireworks). 10:26 officers deployed pepper ball and tear gas for the first time," the Rochester Police Department said on Twitter.

About one hour later, police reported that the protesters still had not dispersed.

"Officers are continuing to be hit with bottles and rocks. In an attempt to stop this behavior, officers have advanced in small measured increments to disperse the crowd," police said at around 23:45 local time on Saturday (03:45 GMT on Sunday).

Earlier on Saturday, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that her office was moving to empanel a grand jury as part of the investigation into the death of Daniel Prude, which has sparked major protests in Rochester.

Prude's family is calling for the police officers involved the death of the 41-year-old African-American to be fired and criminal charges to be filed. The grand jury would determine whether charges should be brought in Prude's case.

Earlier this month, Mayor of the US city of Rochester Lovely Warren announced that she had suspended police officers suspected of being involved in the death of Prude.

On Wednesday, the Rochester Police Department released a disturbing video of body camera footage (dating back to March) showing police officers approaching Daniel Prude who was running naked through the streets at night. Prude's family had called 911 saying he was going through a mental health emergency.

According to the video footage, Prude complies with police orders, but after he is handcuffed he starts to shout and spit. The officers then place a spit bag over his head and pin Prude to the ground. Eventually, Prude vomits and appears to go lifeless some minutes later. According to Prude's family, he died of asphyxiation on March 30.