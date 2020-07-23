UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Of Soldiers Tested For Virus After Contact With Counselor Linked To Army Unit Cluster Infection

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:26 PM

Hundreds of soldiers tested for virus after contact with counselor linked to Army unit cluster infection

Hundreds of soldiers took coronavirus tests after coming into contact with an outside counselor confirmed to have the virus, officials said Thursday, following revelations he visited other military units in addition to a front-line base that reported at least 14 cases this week

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Hundreds of soldiers took coronavirus tests after coming into contact with an outside counselor confirmed to have the virus, officials said Thursday, following revelations he visited other military units in addition to a front-line base that reported at least 14 cases this week.

Two of the 14 at the Army unit in Pocheon, some 45 kilometers north of Seoul, first tested positive Tuesday after showing COVID-19 symptoms the previous day, and the remaining 12 were found to have the virus after contact with the two colleagues.

The military and health authorities have been working to determine their route of infection, and the outside counselor, whose identity was withheld, was found to have had minor coronavirus symptoms when he visited the base last week, according to defense ministry officials.

Of the 14 patients at the barracks, 12 received career counseling from the outside counselor. The first patient at the unit began to have a fever three days after his visit, they added.

One of the counselor's family members, as well as a colleague who visited the base with him, also tested positive, the health authorities said.

"COVID-19 is presumed to have spread into the military unit by one of the two counselors," Kwon Jun-wook, deputy director of the Central Disease Control Headquarters, said.

The number of infections is feared to grow further, as the man then visited four other nearby units.

"Those who had close contact with the counselor are now undergoing virus tests," defense ministry deputy spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik told a regular briefing. "Contact tracing is under way to determine the exact infection route." About 400 military personnel either await their test results or were to take the test, according to officials.

So far, the military reported 72 virus patients among its population.

Nationwide, the total number of service members in quarantine, in accordance with health authorities' guidelines, stands at 234, and the military has put 1,480 service members in quarantine as a preventive step.

Related Topics

Army Visit Man Seoul Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 54,000 addition ..

4 minutes ago

Productive families accomplish 300 projects in 201 ..

5 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

5 minutes ago

Turkmenistan has been granted the observer status ..

50 minutes ago

Finance ministry launches digital system for reven ..

1 hour ago

Germany's COVID-19 cases rise by 569 to reach 203, ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.