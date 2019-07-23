UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of Sudan Students Rally For Killed Protesters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:27 PM

Hundreds of Sudanese university students chanting "civilian rule, civilian rule" rallied in downtown Khartoum on Tuesday seeking justice for fellow pupils killed in months of political unrest

The rally follows a power sharing deal signed last week between protest leaders and army rulers, but negotiations have yet to address accountability for hundreds killed since demonstrations first erupted in December.

Tuesday's protest was called by the Sudanese Professionals Association, the group that initially spearheaded the campaign against the now ousted ruler Omar al-Bashir.

"Blood for blood, we don't want compensations," chanted the students, many holding photographs of comrades killed in seven months of protest while others waved Sudanese flags.

Riot police deployed in the area but did not clash with protesters.

"We are in the streets because we want those responsible for the sit-in massacre to be held accountable," said student Malaz Eizzeddine.

She was referring to a June 3 crackdown on a protest camp in the capital Khartoum, in which dozens of demonstrators were killed and hundreds wounded.

Ismail al-Taj, one of the protest leaders, addressed the students before the rally dispersed.

"You're the soul of the revolution. We are loyal to you and we are loyal to the martyrs," he said as protesters chanted revolutionary slogans.

Doctors close to the protest movement say that 246 people have been killed nationwide in protest-related violence, while Sudanese officials have given a lower death toll.

