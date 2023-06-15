Hundreds of Swiss Women Go on Strike in Zurich

UrduPoint.com

June 15, 2023

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Hundreds of women took to the streets in Zurich to join a nationwide women's strike, which is being held under the slogan "Salary, time, respect," a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Women's strikes have been held in Switzerland for over 30 years. On June 14, 1981, the Swiss passed a constitutional amendment providing legal equality for men and women. In 1991, hundreds of thousands of Swiss women held their first strike demanding compliance with the legislative changes.

On Wednesday, women joined the strike demanding nationwide action to combat gender-based, sexual and domestic violence, enshrining the right to free abortion in the country's constitution, and extending maternity leave to one year for both parents.

Currently, women in Switzerland are entitled to 14 weeks of paid maternity leave.

The action in Zurich was authorized and is peaceful, with the participants chanting slogans in support of equality and singing songs.

The demonstration is accompanied by one police car, however law enforcement officers are not interfering with the ongoing protest.

