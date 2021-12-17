UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Afghans May Flee To Europe This Winter - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Hundreds of thousands of Afghans will try to flee to Europe this winter if large-scale economic and humanitarian crises cannot be prevented, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"The West is afraid of migration flows. And we tell them ” as a result of your policy, as a result of the obstacles that you invented when even the UN structures cannot send money (due to the disconnection of Afghan banks from the SWIFT payment system), in the end, you can get a situation, when at least about a tenth of Afghanistan's 23 million population flees to Europe this winter," Kabulov said.

The diplomat called for making Afghan assets available again so that there is no need for hundreds of thousands of Afghan families to leave the country.

"We need to help them so that they do not try to break through all the borders where they are robbed, to break into Europe, because they will break through anyway," he added.

