Hundreds of Thousands Protest Against Legal Reform in Israel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) About 500,000 people have participated in yet another nationwide protest against the controversial Israeli judicial reform, The Times of Israel reports citing the organizers of the demonstrations.

Israelis have been holding weekly protests against the reform.

The Times of Israel said on Saturday that about 250,000 attended the evening protest in Tel Aviv, while in total, about 500,000 participated in nationwide rallies on Saturday.

At least three demonstrators were arrested on Saturday during the protest along Tel Aviv's Ayalon Highway, the newspaper said citing police.