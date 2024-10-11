Hundreds of Turkish evacuees from Lebanon dock in Turkey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mersin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The first of two naval ships evacuating Turkish citizens and their families from war-torn Lebanon docked at a port in southern Turkey late on Thursday, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

The TCG Bayraktar, which set sail from Beirut around 8:00 am (0500 GMT), pulled into the port of Mersin around 9:00 pm carrying a first batch of the 966 evacuees.

A large group of journalists were waiting on the quayside as the passengers began to disembark.

One soldier could be seen carrying a crying toddler, while another pushed a boy in a wheelchair, an AFP correspondent said.

A second boat, the TCG Sancaktar, carrying a similar number of passengers, was set to dock around midnight, officials said.

Turkey's foreign ministry said some 2,500 people had signed up to leave on the ships but only "around 1,000 turned up to the assembly points," saying some changed their minds "at the last minute".

Turkey announced the move on Tuesday because of the deteriorating security situation in Lebanon, with Israeli warplanes hitting the south and the east of the country and pounding Beirut's southern suburbs.

"We lived under the threat of bombs with no food, no electricity. They hit the buildings," one evacuee, a woman named Sevim Abu Shakir from the southern Lebanese port of Sidon, told AFP.

- More evacuations if necessary -

Turkey is estimated to have 14,000 citizens registered with its consulate in Lebanon and has pledged to carry out more evacuations if necessary.

Speaking to AFP in Beirut ahead of the boats' departure on Wednesday, Turkish ambassador Ali Baris Ulusoy told AFP the evacuation came after "a growing number of requests from our Turkish nationals living in Lebanon to be evacuated".

He said they were allowing close relatives "who are not necessarily Turkish nationals, like spouses, children or parents" to travel too.

The embassy also said preparations were under way to organise "a limited number of flights for a fee" to Turkey, inviting people to make bookings through the consulate.

Ministry sources said the flights would be organised "if there is enough demand" with the dates to be determined.

They also said more ships would be sent to Beirut "if necessary".

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily fire on the country's southern border since the start of the Gaza war a year ago.

But Israel has intensified its strikes against Hezbollah since September 23, killing more than 1,200 people in Lebanon and displacing more than a million from their homes, according to officials.