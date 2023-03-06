UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Twitter Users Report Outage Of TweetDeck Dashboard - Downdetector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Hundreds of Twitter Users Report Outage of TweetDeck Dashboard - Downdetector

Several hundred Twitter users on Monday reported technical problems with the TweetDeck dashboard, according to data from the Downdetector outage tracker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Several hundred Twitter users on Monday reported technical problems with the TweetDeck dashboard, according to data from the Downdetector outage tracker.

Downdetector began to receive reports from users about the TweetDeck outage starting at approximately 11:30 a.m. (16:30 GMT). The outage tracker has received more than 350 reports that users cannot access the application, according to the data.

Instead of accessing the webpage with TweetDeck, users see a JSON code page with an error message saying "Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.

twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information."

"This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly," Twitter owner Elon Musk said in a tweet following the outage.

This is the second major a technical issue has arisen with the Twitter platform in March. On the first of the month, Twitter users also reported problems with being unable to load new content or see replies to their posts.

Related Topics

Twitter Elon Musk March From

Recent Stories

Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations continue

Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations continue

10 minutes ago
 Retailers Milk sellers welfare Association request ..

Retailers Milk sellers welfare Association requests to withdraw notification

3 minutes ago
 National Assembly body on Standing Committee on S ..

National Assembly body on Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SA ..

3 minutes ago
 Pedersen produces royal Paris-Nice finish at Fonta ..

Pedersen produces royal Paris-Nice finish at Fontainebleau

14 minutes ago
 International Gymnastics Federation Suspends Russi ..

International Gymnastics Federation Suspends Russia's Top Coach Irina Viner for ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Price Cap Has Created Difficulties for Ope ..

Russian Price Cap Has Created Difficulties for Operations in Energy Markets - Ch ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.