Hundreds Protest Against G20 Summit in Osaka

Hundreds are rallying against the G20 summit of world leaders which began Friday in Japan's second biggest city of Osaka, a Sputnik correspondent said

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Hundreds are rallying against the G20 summit of world leaders which began Friday in Japan's second biggest city of Osaka, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Organizers said some 250 people had signed up for the protest in the small Tempozan Park near Mount Tempo overlooking the Intex expo center, which is hosting the two-day gathering.

Protesters are beating the drums and chanting anti-war slogans. They are demanding that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe quit and that US President Donald Trump "go home."

Demonstrators have been joined by Hong Kong protesters unhappy with a recent attempt by the city's legislature to allow extradition to mainland China. Around a million people have rallied in the semi-autonomous city for two weekends.