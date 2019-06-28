UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Protest Against G20 Summit In Osaka

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:50 PM

Hundreds Protest Against G20 Summit in Osaka

Hundreds are rallying against the G20 summit of world leaders which began Friday in Japan's second biggest city of Osaka, a Sputnik correspondent said

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Hundreds are rallying against the G20 summit of world leaders which began Friday in Japan's second biggest city of Osaka, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Organizers said some 250 people had signed up for the protest in the small Tempozan Park near Mount Tempo overlooking the Intex expo center, which is hosting the two-day gathering.

Protesters are beating the drums and chanting anti-war slogans. They are demanding that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe quit and that US President Donald Trump "go home."

Demonstrators have been joined by Hong Kong protesters unhappy with a recent attempt by the city's legislature to allow extradition to mainland China. Around a million people have rallied in the semi-autonomous city for two weekends.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest World China Trump Hong Kong Osaka Japan Million

Recent Stories

Russian Investigators Probing 13 People Over Druzh ..

18 minutes ago

Editorial: As tensions rise in the Gulf, the stake ..

23 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Badgam

27 minutes ago

Belarus Removed Over 705,200 Tonnes of Contaminate ..

28 minutes ago

Minsk May Host Belarusian-Russian-Tajik Top-Level ..

28 minutes ago

Russia, China, India Help to Resolve Acute Global ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.